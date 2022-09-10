Chicago police warn of burglaries at lakefront restaurants, food stands

In one incident, a man cut a hole in a business' roof to steal a cash register, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department warned lakefront restaurants and food stands about recent burglaries.

Someone broke three businesses by breaking glass windows in August and September, police said. They took cash registers and money drawers. In a fourth incident, the offender cut a hole into a business' roof to steal a cash register.

SEE ALSO | 4 charged in statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines, netting $400K, IL AG says

Burglaries happened on Aug. 31 near Museum Campus in the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive East at 7:00 p.m. and in the 1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive West from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 a.m. the next day, police said. More burglaries happened on Sept. 8 in the 700 block of East Solidarity Drive on at 3:46 a.m. and in the 200 block of North Lake Shore Drive at 4:56 a.m.

The offender is a man between 20 and 30 years old who wears a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask and red or black gloves, police said.

Police encouraged business owners to have and maintain a working surveillance system. Police asked anyone with information to call 312-744-8263.