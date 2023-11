A Chicago police officer was critically injured in a crash at 47th and Damen in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

Chicago police officer critically injured in Back of the Yards crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was critically injured in a crash in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

The crash occurred near 47th Street and Damen Avenue.

Video from the scene showed the front end of the squad vehicle badly damaged.

Police said an officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.