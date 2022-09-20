LIVE | Chicago shooting: Off-duty police officer shot in face on Northwest Side, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face on the city's Northwest Side on Tuesday, authorities said.

A woman was shot during an incident in the 3600 block of North Elston Avenue on the border of the Irving Park and Avondale neighborhoods, the Chicago Fire Department said. The officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, CPD said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police officer injured in Near West Side shooting 'ambush attempt'

The officer's condition was not immediately known.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.