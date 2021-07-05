Chicago police respond to large groups of people downtown; 2 officers injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.Police said they responded to the groups throughout the evening.The department also said that it, "had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowds and ensure public safety"Police said at least two officers were injured. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there were more than 60 arrests.Two police officers were injured police said and their conditions are not known.Further details on the incidents were not immediately available.