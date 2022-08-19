Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden to get escort home from rehab; Residents asked to line route

Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden is expected to be released from a rehab facility Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden will get an escort home as he is expected to be released from a rehab facility Friday

Officer Golden has been at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab after a shooting outside a bar in Beverly while he was off-duty left him partially paralyzed.

Video of Officer Golden showed him taking some steps with the help of a walker. His father said Danny is working tirelessly to walk down the aisle at his wedding.

Chicago police and other law enforcement will escort Officer Golden home, leaving at about 10 a.m.

Chicago police officer injured in shooting hopes to gain mobility for wedding, father says

Eleventh Ward Alderman Nicole Lee and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea have asked people to line the streets and show their support.

RELATED: 3 charged in Beverly shooting that paralyzed off-duty CPD officer

The route will be:

-Shirley Ryan Ability Lab east to Lake Shore Drive

-Lake Shore Drive south to Dan Ryan Expressway (via I-55), exit at 31st Street

-31st Street west to Wells Street

-Wells Street south to 33rd Street

-33rd Street west to Shields Avenue (North side of Armour Square Park)

-Shields Avenue south to 35th Street (West side of Armour Square Park)

-35th Street east to Dan Ryan Expressway

-Dan Ryan Expressway south to I-57, exit at Halsted Street

-99th Street west to Vincennes Avenue

-Vincennes Avenue south to 103rd Street

-103rd Street west to Pulaski Road

-Escort will end at Pulaski Road (family request)