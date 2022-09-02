Chicago police officer dies by suicide, procession underway, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another Chicago police officer has died by suicide, the department said on Thursday.

A procession for the officer, whose identity has not been revealed, was underway Thursday afternoon.

"The Chicago Police Department has experienced the heartbreaking loss of an off-duty officer today to an apparent suicide. We ask that the people of Chicago pray for this officer's family, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss," CPD said in a statement.

Three Chicago police officers died by suicide in July alone.

Thursday's announcement came just days after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced changes aimed at cutting back on the controversial practice of cancelling days off. Those changes were announced one day after the city's watchdog issued a scathing report showing the police department scheduled nearly 12,000 officers to work at least 11 straight days earlier this year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National SuicidePrevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.