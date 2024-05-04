WATCH LIVE

Liquor store employee shot during Northwest Side armed robbery, Chicago police say

Police say they're looking for two armed males

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 4, 2024 10:59AM
Chicago police said they're searching for two people after a liquor store employee was shot Friday during an armed robbery on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A liquor store employee was shot during an armed robbery Friday night on city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Investigators said it happened at around 10:27 a.m. at Humboldt Deli and Liquors in the 2900 Block of W. North Avenue

Two armed men exchanged gunfire with the 45-year-old victim, according to police.

He was shot in the left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area Five detectives.

