VIDEO: 2 Chicago police officers injured in NW Side crash while swerving to avoid scooter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash after swerving to avoid a scooter in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The officers were in a marked squad car in the 2300-block of North Laramie Avenue at about 7:02 p.m. when they activated their emergency lights to respond to a call, police said.

Two people on a scooter failed to yield to the squad car in an intersection, forcing the officers to swerve to avoid them, police said.

The squad car then crashed into a parked vehicle, with both vehicles catching fire, police said. Two other parked vehicles were damaged.

Two officers were transported to the hospital in fair condition and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The two people riding the scooter fled on foot and are not in custody, police said.

