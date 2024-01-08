3 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

Chicago police said three officers were injured in a crash after a speeding car hit their squad car on 95th Street Monday morning.

Chicago police said three officers were injured in a crash after a speeding car hit their squad car on 95th Street Monday morning.

Chicago police said three officers were injured in a crash after a speeding car hit their squad car on 95th Street Monday morning.

Chicago police said three officers were injured in a crash after a speeding car hit their squad car on 95th Street Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers were injured after a speeding car crashed into their squad car on the South Side Monday morning, police said.

Police said the vehicle was speeding in the 800-block of East 95th Street at about 1:08 a.m. when it attempted to turn south and lost control, striking the CPD squad car which was stopped at the light.

Three officers inside the car were transported to hospitals, police said. One of the officers suffered a broken pelvis and the other two were transported for neck and back pain in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the squad car was transported to the hospital in good condition and will be cited, police said.