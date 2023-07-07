Chicago police officers under investigation for allegations of sex with migrants, sources say

Chicago police officers are under investigation for having sex with migrants housed at the 10th District Police Station, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple Chicago police officers are under an internal investigation involving allegations of officers having sexual interactions with female migrants at a West Side police stations, sources said.

This allegedly happened at the 10th District police station in North Lawndale. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, one of the officers has been accused of impregnating a teenage girl.

Both COPA and Internal Affairs are investigating. But it's unclear anything has been turned over to Cook County prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office released a statement Thursday night saying, ""The city takes these allegations, as well as the care and well-being of all residents and new arrivals, very seriously. We are monitoring the situation closely, but cannot comment further as this is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability."

CPD has not said if any of the officers have been stripped of their police powers.