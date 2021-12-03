3 women robbed along Southport Corridor within 25 minutes, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a rash of robberies targeting women in the Lakeview neighborhood.The first incident occurred in the 3900-block of North Southport Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday.Police said a 25-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground. The suspect then took her belongings and fled, police said.Minutes later, there was a similar attack on the 1300-block of West School Street.At about 5:23 p.m., police said a 68-year-old woman was walking when police said she was approached from behind.The robber grabbed the woman's handbag and in the ensuing struggle, police said the robber punched the woman in the face. The suspect then fled southbound on Southport Avenue.In the third incident, a 23-year-old woman was walking in the 1300-block of West Grace Street at about 5:35 p.m. when police said two suspects approached her from behind.They tried to take the woman's phone before fleeing down an alley, police said."If having your phone can put you in danger, it's almost like I want to reconsider that too," area resident Jackie Michael said.The victims in each incident declined medical attention.44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney said police will be boosting their efforts in the area effective immediately. He said police are looking for a gray Dodge Charger and two teens."Tact teams, bike patrols, renewing some traffic monitoring on Southport, Ashland with potential for license readers for stolen vehicles," he said.Tunney also offered this advice to residents: "Eyes wide open, look out for each other, nosy neighbors on the block are good things."No suspects are in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.