Chicago police shoot man inside 10th District station in North Lawndale, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shot a man Wednesday inside the 10th District police station in North Lawndale on Chicago's West Side, officials say.

Officials said he was shot in the arm and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. No information was immediately available on his condition.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the man shot by police walked into the 10th District station with a gun.

Just last week, Chicago police shot an intruder who entered the Homan Square police facility and allegedly pointed guns at officers.

