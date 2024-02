Off-duty police officer involved in Calumet Heights shooting, COPA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side Tuesday morning, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

The shooting took place near the 9400-block of South Stony Island Avenue, COPA said.

Police officers were seen investigating a car at a gas station. Further details were not immediately available.

