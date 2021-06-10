chicago police department

COPA releases bodycam video of Lawndale police shooting that injured 2 officers, suspect

WARNING: Graphic video
EMBED <>More Videos

Video released of Lawndale shooting that injured 2 cops, suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released dramatic bodycam video of a police shooting in Lawndale last month.

Two Chicago Police officers were shot, and the suspected gunman was also wounded. While everyone survived, the video is disturbing.

RELATED | 2 Chicago police officers, suspect wounded in Lawndale shooting

Investigators said the officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert, and approached a man they spotted in the area.

In the body camera video, you can see police following the man down an alley. They shout at him to stop, but he keeps walking until he suddenly takes out a gun and fires right at them. The confrontation was caught from a different angle on another officer's body-camera.

RELATED: Man charged with shooting 2 Chicago police officers in Lawndale

Police returned fire and the suspect, who we now know is Bruce Lua, was hit in the leg, but survived. Lua is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Both of the injured officers are also okay and were saluted as they left the hospital later that day.

COPA said its investigation is still underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalepolice officer injuredchicago shootinggun violencecopapolice officer shotchicago police departmentbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, sources say
Search continues for Iñaki Bascaran since weekend disappearance
3 CPD officers among 4 injured in West Side crash
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News