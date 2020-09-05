Chicago police fatally shoot man who reportedly lunged at officer with butcher knife in Vittum Park, COPA investigating

Suspect’s knife recovered at scene pic.twitter.com/Jumd4dkXx0 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 5, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shot and killed a man in Vittum Park after he allegedly stabbed a sergeant in the vest with a knife on the city's Southwest Side.Officers were responding to a person stabbed around 1:40 a.m. in the 5000-block of South Lavergne Avenue when they encountered the man with a long, large butcher knife, Chicago police said.Officers attempted to use a taser on the man when he lunged with the knife again, prompting officers to fire shots at him, according to police.The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later, police said.Three officers were taken to the hospital for observation.Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted a photo of the knife, which he said was recovered at the scene.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Officers involved in shootings are typically placed on administrative duties for 30 days while COPA investigates.Area 1 Detectives are also investigating.