Chicago police warn of series of carjackings, armed robberies on Near West Side, in Albany Park

CPD said two to four men, ages 18 to 25, have approached victims near their cars, threatening them with guns and demanding property.
A silver Mercedes was taken in one of the robberies. It was seen in two thefts that happened later.
Two robberies were Sunday night. Another was Monday.
They took place at 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the 200-block of North Carpenter Street, 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 900-block of West 19th Street and just after 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 3500-block of West Henderson Street.
Anyone with information should call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.