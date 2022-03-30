Chicago police release video of Beverly armed robbery suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance video Wednesday of a Beverly armed robbery suspect.The surveillance video shows an armed robbery outside of a gas station at 99th Street and Western Avenue on December 29, 2021 at about 11:15 p.m.Police believe the same suspect is responsible for another armed robbery in the same area on February 20 at 11:39 p.m.The suspect is described by police as a 5'8-5'10, heavyset man, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweatpants and tan construction boots.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at (312) 745-0620.