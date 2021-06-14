pride month

Andersonville house decorated for Pride Month on North Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Andersonville house decorated for Pride Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A house in Chicago's Andersonville is showing a lot of support for Pride Month.

The owners painted the walkway leading up the house on the city's North Side, and used streamers and a big paintbrush to complete the look.

The stairs read, "Don't be afraid to show your true colors."

The house has been getting a lot of attention on social media and even has flocks of people stopping to snap some photos.
