CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're bummed we're missing the Pride parade too, but ABC 7 Chicago is putting together a television special hosted by Janet Davies and Terrell Brown that's sure to be FUN & FABULOUS!The special will feature performances by 2019 "The Voice" finalist KATIE KADAN; Chicago's favorite 80's cover band, 16 CANDLES; and Wheeling native and "American Idol" alum, HALEY REINHART.Want to be part of the ABC 7 Pride broadcast?to learn how to submit your favorite Pride photos and videos for possible inclusion into the show.Looking for more virtual Pride events in Chicago? Visit VirtualChicagoPride.com to learn about the Virtual Chicago Pride happening online June 20-21.