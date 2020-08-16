24 arrested, several injured after Chicago police, demonstrators clash during protest in Loop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6372510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twenty four protesters were arrested and at least two were hurt after a clash with Chicago police in the Loop Saturday.

Original Dan Ryan planned protest route:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens were arrested and several were hurt including 17 police officers as protesters clashed with police Saturday in the Loop.Protesters on the ground claimed they were holding a peaceful demonstration."We were at Michigan and Wacker; we wanted to go east on Wacker, and then the cops wouldn't let us, and there was a bike barricade with the protesters and the police," protester Womyn Wonder said.Demonstrators also said some officers threw bikes at them.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the day began peacefully on the South Side but tensions increased as protesters moved throughout the Loop.Brown said "agitators" deployed umbrellas, changed their appearance and pushed officers, and police "responded proportionately to get the situation under control"."A lot of officers were hit, one in particular was beaten in the head with a skateboard," he said.Brown said police did use pepper spray on the crowd but stressed tear gas was never used.Police are expected to release a video Sunday that captured what started the violence between the two groups, Brown said.According to Brown, 24 people were arrested including four on felony charges and 17 officers were injured.At least one protester could be seen being taken away in an ambulance.Another protester said police demanded they empty their belongings and that officers made little to no effort to deescalate the situation."The cops started grabbing people's umbrellas and ripping them apart and throwing them into the crowd of protesters, and then they started beating people with their batons," Wonder said.Following the standoff at Michigan and Wacker, the protesters appeared to move back and continued on their march with CPD officers in a line formation following behind.More clashes then broke out between the two groups."Eventually they started descending upon us and marching faster into our rear, and they started beating people at the rear," Wonder said.Police did not have immediate numbers on how many protesters had been injured."I do have a friend whose backpack was stolen by police; although he emptied it out for them to look at everything and they took it anyway," Wonder said. "In my opinion what went wrong was I just think the cops don't know how to deescalate situations. They just bring it to a scary level."A protest earlier Saturday, scheduled to march north on the Dan Ryan Expressway, took a different route.They came to protest against police brutality. Nevertheless, it was police who protected them on the streets as they marched."People are tired," said protester Taylor Smith. "No one wants to die at the hands of CPD."There were fewer than 200 gathered at Saturday's marchProtesters who originally planned to shut down the Dan Ryan Saturday marched along side streets on Chicago's South Side.Demonstrators had gathered for a rally at Robert Taylor Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood around noon.The group's plan was to march west on 47th Street and enter the Dan Ryan Expressway, but once they got going, police say they had them march down side streets.- West on 47th Street to the Dan Ryan Expressway onto the Dan Ryan via the ramp- Marchers will then proceed north to the 43rd Street exit ramp and walk east on 43rd to Indiana, north on Indiana to 31st Street- West on 31st Street to Michigan Avenue- North on Michigan Avenue to Roosevelt RoadAccording to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, organizers said they expected 2,000 participants.Illinois State Police said they were aware of the protest and planned to work with organizers to set up a safe route of travel.