Chicago curfew: Mayor Lightfoot restores CTA, street access to Central Business District, Loop area following weekend of peaceful protests

Starting Sunday morning, full access to the area will be reintroduced, including the reopening of all entrance and exit ramps on Lake Shore Drive, I-290 and I-90/94.
In addition to the reopening of the freeways, the following transportation measures will resume:
Pace also announced its Paratransit Service will resume operations in in the area Sunday morning.
To provide additional space for safe and peaceful marches and rallies, the City opened Grant Park and Union Park for residents looking to participate in Saturday's planned demonstrations.
"We want to make sure you have the space to lift your voices and make yourselves heard," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
Following an all-hands-on-deck effort to protect Chicago's neighborhoods, particularly on the South and West Sides, last night saw no major looting or property damage incidents on commercial corridors in the city's neighborhoods.
This decrease in criminal activity follows the increased deployment of Chicago Police Department patrol on Saturday, with high visibility around Chicago's small businesses and commercial corridors.
More than 300 trucks from city departments were placed in 175 commercial corridors, Lightfoot said.
The trucks will provide strategic traffic support to help protect businesses, particularly on the South and West Sides.
Illinois State Police said at 8 a.m. Saturday they closed multiple exits in and around Interstate 90 as a precaution, due to expected protests.
Those included:
Chicago is also partnering with security providers to be another set of eyes.
Lightfoot told businesses owners to text CHIBIZ to 67283 or visit www.chicago.gov/chibizalerts to sign up for new targeted emergency alerts for the business community.
While full access to the Loop area has been restored, the citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. will remain in effect until further notice.
"We will not tolerate those who would seek to use planned, peaceful protests to commit crime and cause destruction," CPD Supt. David Brown said.
A massive crowd gathered at Union Park Saturday morning. Organizers said they then planned to march to the Cabrini-Green site.
After widespread looting in the neighborhoods last weekend, Lightfoot said she's hoping for a different result this time around.
"Well, there will be more protests, we know that, and I expect them to be peaceful," the mayor said. "We are taking all the steps that are necessary to protect our neighborhoods to be visible in high-commercial areas."
Lightfoot also responded to reports of people walking around the Bridgeport neighborhood with bats after a peaceful protest Wednesday night. The mayor said the so-called "vigilantes" will not be tolerated in Chicago.
"It is absolutely not appropriate for people to take up arms, bats, pipes - whatever, and patrolling neighborhoods," Lightfoot said. "We've seen that end with tragic results across the country, and we're not about to allow that practice to happen here in Chicago."
The mayor said if there is an issue, people should call 911.