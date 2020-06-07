Traffic

Chicago curfew: Mayor Lightfoot restores CTA, street access to Central Business District, Loop area following weekend of peaceful protests

Roads, CTA access to Central Business District, Loop area restored after peaceful protests; curfew still in effect
By and Jesse Kirsch, Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Sunday, the City of Chicago restored access to the Central Business District and Loop following a number of peaceful protests and demonstrations that took place across Chicago this weekend.

Starting Sunday morning, full access to the area will be reintroduced, including the reopening of all entrance and exit ramps on Lake Shore Drive, I-290 and I-90/94.

In addition to the reopening of the freeways, the following transportation measures will resume:

  • CTA rail and bus service resumes in the downtown area at 5 a.m. Some bus routes may continue to be rerouted due to street/bridge closures.

  • Service will be updated regularly throughout the day at www.transitchicago.com.

  • Bridges in the Central Business District will be lowered over the Chicago River on the following streets: Clark Street, Dearborn Street and Randolph Street.


    • Pace also announced its Paratransit Service will resume operations in in the area Sunday morning.

    To provide additional space for safe and peaceful marches and rallies, the City opened Grant Park and Union Park for residents looking to participate in Saturday's planned demonstrations.

    EMBED More News Videos

    Road closures riddle Chicago in an effort to protect protesters and residents.



    "We want to make sure you have the space to lift your voices and make yourselves heard," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

    Following an all-hands-on-deck effort to protect Chicago's neighborhoods, particularly on the South and West Sides, last night saw no major looting or property damage incidents on commercial corridors in the city's neighborhoods.

    This decrease in criminal activity follows the increased deployment of Chicago Police Department patrol on Saturday, with high visibility around Chicago's small businesses and commercial corridors.

    More than 300 trucks from city departments were placed in 175 commercial corridors, Lightfoot said.

    The trucks will provide strategic traffic support to help protect businesses, particularly on the South and West Sides.

    Illinois State Police said at 8 a.m. Saturday they closed multiple exits in and around Interstate 90 as a precaution, due to expected protests.

    Those included:
  • Eastbound Eisenhower at I-90/94

  • Northbound Dan Ryan to eastbound Eisenhower

  • Northbound Stevenson to northbound Lake Shore Drive

  • Northbound Lake Shore Drive and King Drive

  • Northbound Dan Ryan Chinatown feeder (locals and express)

  • I-90/94 from Fullerton to 18th Street


    • Chicago is also partnering with security providers to be another set of eyes.

    EMBED More News Videos

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new measures to protect protesters and businesses on Friday.



    Lightfoot told businesses owners to text CHIBIZ to 67283 or visit www.chicago.gov/chibizalerts to sign up for new targeted emergency alerts for the business community.

    While full access to the Loop area has been restored, the citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. will remain in effect until further notice.

    "We will not tolerate those who would seek to use planned, peaceful protests to commit crime and cause destruction," CPD Supt. David Brown said.

    A massive crowd gathered at Union Park Saturday morning. Organizers said they then planned to march to the Cabrini-Green site.

    EMBED More News Videos

    A massive crowd of protesters gathered at Union Park Saturday.



    RELATED: Local Market grocery store in South Shore reopens after residents keep looters out

    After widespread looting in the neighborhoods last weekend, Lightfoot said she's hoping for a different result this time around.

    "Well, there will be more protests, we know that, and I expect them to be peaceful," the mayor said. "We are taking all the steps that are necessary to protect our neighborhoods to be visible in high-commercial areas."

    Lightfoot also responded to reports of people walking around the Bridgeport neighborhood with bats after a peaceful protest Wednesday night. The mayor said the so-called "vigilantes" will not be tolerated in Chicago.

    EMBED More News Videos

    "It is absolutely not appropriate for people to take up arms, bats, pipes- whatever, and patrolling neighborhoods."



    "It is absolutely not appropriate for people to take up arms, bats, pipes - whatever, and patrolling neighborhoods," Lightfoot said. "We've seen that end with tragic results across the country, and we're not about to allow that practice to happen here in Chicago."

    The mayor said if there is an issue, people should call 911.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    trafficchicagohumboldt parkedgebrookglen ellynbrighton parkbronzevilleloopsafetyprotestlori lightfootbusinesssmall businesschicago crimegeorge floydpolice brutalitychicago police department
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    More Chicago protests expected Sunday after preceding peaceful rallies
    Man charged with murder, carjacking in police chase that led to fatal Lakeview crash
    IDOT worker hurt after vehicle crashes into traffic barrier
    Cook County passes 4,000 COVID-19 deaths: medical examiner
    Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm Sunday
    Second City CEO steps down amid claims of racism at theater
    Chicago businesses uplift one another in aftermath of looting
    Show More
    2 CPD officers relieved of powers after Brickyard Mall incident
    Legendary TSU debate coach Dr. Freeman dies at age 100
    BBQ restaurant owner's shooting raises questions on police tactics
    UFC star Conor McGregor announces his retirement
    What to know about Illinois' 126K COVID-19 cases
    More TOP STORIES News