Chicago Public Schools asking for public feedback on proposed 2023-2024 academic calendar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You have just a few more days to weigh in on Chicago Public Schools' proposed calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year.

It includes a start date of Monday, Aug. 21st of this year, and the last day of school is slated for Thursday, June 6 in 2024.

The proposed calendar will be presented at next month's school board meeting.

CPS parents are invited to visit the school district's website or click here to share feedback on the proposed academic calendar.

The comment period closes on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.