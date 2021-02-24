chicago public schools

Chicago school board considers giving CPS authority to make COVID vaccine mandatory for employment

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago School Board is considering a rule that would give the head of Chicago Public Schools the authority to make getting the COVID-19 vaccine a condition for employment within CPS.

The school board is set to vote on the rule Wednesday. The rule would also allow CPS to call on employees to report to work in person.


The police would give CPS CEO Janice Jackson the authority to possibly mandate the vaccine as a condition of employment. The Chicago Teachers Union is already pushing back, even though CTU spent months fighting for its members to receive vaccinations before returning to school.

"We believe there is an obligation to bargain with the union over things that are conditions of employment and we should expect the board to bargain with us about this," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

The policy also includes a provision that requires CPS employees to show proof they've received a vaccine.

"I suspect the board is trying to figure out who is vaccinated so they can force people back into school buildings, we have real worries about that," Sharkey said.

Regardless of motive, labor law experts say employers can legally mandate proof of vaccination.


"But, they need to make sure that proof doesn't have any information regarding disabilities or genetic information," said Margo Wolf O'Donnell, co-chair at Benesch Law Labor & Employment.

O'Donnell is working with several employers to craft vaccination policies. She said it is legal for companies to mandate vaccines as long as the police is subject to certain accommodations.

"They could be disability related accommodations or accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs, so it requires that employers and employers talk through these issues," she said.

The CPS policy does include accommodations.

Even if the school board passes it, the district said it will not enforce a vaccine mandate right away. CTU is urging the board to reject the proposal so the union and the district can go back to the bargaining table and craft a vaccine policy together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopschool boardcoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS teachers for K through 5th grade return to classrooms Monday
Snow storm forces some school closings, remote learning
CPS launches vaccine sites exclusively for staff
CPS pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Mugshot released of 31-year-old wife of 'El Chapo' following arrest
No charges for officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
14-year-old 'angel' helps hundreds track down COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Schiller Park woman trapped 10 hours after awning collapses under snow
South Side USPS delays, medication among missing packages
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Ind., WI added to yellow tier
Show More
Chicago lakefront reopening as COVID cases drop
Man fatally struck by BNSF Metra train
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
Chicago Weather: Some clouds, breezy
IL reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
More TOP STORIES News