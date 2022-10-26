Chicago Public Schools board to vote on revoking Urban Prep charter schools' licenses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on an effort to revoke the licenses of two Urban Prep charter schools.

Chicago Public Schools is hoping to take over management of two Urban Prep schools in Englewood and Bronzeville without disrupting learning for the students.

The district is expected to present a report showing the mismanagement of those charter schools.

CPS accuses Urban Prep of gross financial mismanagement, including ghost pay-rolling.

It also said the charter failed to provide services for special education students and claims only a third of teachers are certified.

Urban Prep leadership said financial issues have come up before but have since been handled.

"Many of the issues they are referencing are from years ago, and it's worth noting in years since then we approved and renewed each of those years," Chief Financial Officer Troy Boyd Jr. said.

Boyd said CPS was set to renew their charter in August, but he claims their tone changed with former Urban Prep CEO and Founder Tim King filing a lawsuit against CPS in September after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Urban Prep's new leadership is asking Mayor Lori Lightfoot to intervene.

The board meeting is set for 10:30 a.m.