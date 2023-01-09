Chicago Public Schools asks students to take COVID tests as they return from winter break

Chicago Public Schools has asked students to take COVID tests and is encouraging the use of face masks as they return from winter break.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials are asking parents and students to take COVID-19 precautions as they return to class Monday

CPS has asked students to take rapid COVID-19 tests before returning to the classroom.

CPS said Chicago public libraries have a limited supply if people need to get a test.

District officials are also encouraging students to wear masks to prevent the spread of upper respiratory infections.

COVID-19 transmission has been raised to a medium risk level in Cook County as well as many of its surrounding counties according to the CDC.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently mentioning that the city could issue a mask advisory if Cook County reaches a high transmission level. Some local hospitals are preparing for a possible surge.

City officials continue to encourage people to get the bivalent booster and some local doctors are saying it's time to make home testing a regular routine again.

All of this becoming more urgent as students return from a two-week winter break, which likely included family gatherings.