Chicago Public Schools asks students to take COVID tests as they return from winter break

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials are asking parents and students to take COVID-19 precautions as they return to class Monday
CPS has asked students to take rapid COVID-19 tests before returning to the classroom.
CPS said Chicago public libraries have a limited supply if people need to get a test.
District officials are also encouraging students to wear masks to prevent the spread of upper respiratory infections.
COVID-19 transmission has been raised to a medium risk level in Cook County as well as many of its surrounding counties according to the CDC.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently mentioning that the city could issue a mask advisory if Cook County reaches a high transmission level. Some local hospitals are preparing for a possible surge.
City officials continue to encourage people to get the bivalent booster and some local doctors are saying it's time to make home testing a regular routine again.
All of this becoming more urgent as students return from a two-week winter break, which likely included family gatherings.