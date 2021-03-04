CPS proposes earlier fall start date to make up for Chicago COVID-19 disruption

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10383856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While some CPS elementary students were able to return to in-person learning this week, high school students and parents wonder if and when they'll be able to do the same.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools has proposed an earlier start date for next school year in an effort to make up for the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic caused.Classes would start a week earlier in the fall.The district wants to hear feedback from parents.CPS said the early start will help minimize the loss of learning over the summer, since this year was disrupted by COVID.While some Chicago Public Schools elementary students were able to return to in-person learning this week, high school students and parents wonder if and when they'll be able to do the same during the current school year.Some city private and suburban public high schools are returning, but CPS high school buildings remain closed for students.CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Monday the district is working on a plan with principals and teachers with the goal of returning before the end of the school year.The Chicago Teachers Union spent months fighting the return of elementary school students, but the union is optimistic high school students will return in some form by the end of the year.