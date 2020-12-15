Chicago to pay $300K settlement to Marshall HS student dragged by police

Dnigma Howard was also punched and hit with a stun gun. It all started with a confrontation over a cell phone.
Howard's lawyer says the settlement will help the teen move forward with her life.
Former student dragged by school officer urges CPS to cut ties with CPD
In a statement, attorney Andrew Stroth said, "Without cause or justification, Dnigma Howard was thrown down the stairs at Marshall High School and beaten by two Chicago police officers. While this settlement will help Dnigma move forward with her education and life, this case highlights why police officers should not be present in Chicago Public Schools."
Howard was a 16-year-old student at Marshall Metropolitan High School when she said she was caught using her cell phone in class and was asked to leave. When she refused, she said a Chicago police officer forced her out by grabbing her. She said two officers then dragged her down the stairs.
Howard was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, but the charges were later dropped.