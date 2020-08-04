Chicago quarantine: Puerto Rico added to COVID-19 travel order

Last week, Chicago added Wisconsin to its list, along with Missouri, North Dakota and Nebraska.
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.
She said Chicago is seeing about 270 cases a day, which is an average of about 10 cases per-100,000 people.
Dr. Allison Arwady gives update on Chicago travel order
States that are seeing above 10 cases per-100,000 but below 15 include Indiana, Minnesota and Kentucky and those states could be added next week if cases continue to increase.
Meanwhile, Iowa, Kansas and Utah have seen their rates of new cases dip below 15 per 100,000 and can be removed from the quarantine order next week if they continue to stay below that threshold.
"This is not a political decision, this is based purely on the data and the placed where the outbreak is in bad control and significantly worse control than here in Chicago," Dr. Arwady said.
Health officials adding so far there have been about five dozen confirmed cases of COVID 19 among people who traveled to states on the order list.
The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nebraska
-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Nevada
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
-Wisconsin
Dr. Arwady said the positivity rate in Chicago stands at 4.8%.
"The unfortunate news is that week-after-week-after-week we are adding news cases as this number goes up the risk of having someone with COVID in a given gathering continues to increase," Dr. Arwady said. "The fact that we've gone from under 200 up to 270 and continuing on the way up gives significant concern
Health officials add that the 18-29-year-old age group is still representing the largest group of cases in the city.
Dr. Arwady said households and social gatherings are the biggest factors driving the increase.
"It is ten times the risk of acquiring COVID than any of the other exposures," Dr. Arwady said on household spread.
Health officials saying now is not the time let down you guard down when it comes to social distancing and wearing face masks, even with people you trust.
"The problem is as we're seeing cases increase, the risk is significantly higher and as people are letting down their guard they're out potentially contracting COVID and bringing it back into household," Dr. Arwady said.
Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and people who commute from Wisconsin to work in Chicago are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms. Those passing through Wisconsin, stopping for less than 24 hours would not have to quarantine, but day trips for shopping would not be allowed, even if it's just for a few hours.
Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000. The travel restrictions for Puerto Rico will go into effect on Friday.