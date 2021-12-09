Diners at Roscoe Village restaurant Le Sud targeted by robbers, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Robbers targeted patrons eating at a Roscoe Village restaurant Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the three suspects entered a restaurant in the 2300-block of West Roscoe Street at about 8:05 p.m. Le Sud confirmed to ABC7 that the robberies took place in their restaurant.

One of the suspects approached a 69-year-old woman and then took her property off the table, police said. The two other suspects approached a 53-year-old woman and did the same to her, police said.

The suspects then ran off and officers searched the area but did not find them, police said.

Some of the 69-year-old woman's property was recovered on the sidewalk outside the restaurant, police said.

Le Sud said it will be open Thursday night for dinner with additional precautions in place.

No injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce said in a statement: "The recent uptick in crime in our community is both shocking and concerning to our businesses and residents. We are working with 32nd Ward Alderman Scott Waguespack's office and the Chicago Police Department's 19th District to identify a solutions to best keep the Lakeview Roscoe Village community safe."
