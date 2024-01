17th annual Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 17th annual Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday night with a culinary celebration at the Field Museum, giving guests a taste of some of the best restaurants across the city.

Executive chef Kaleena Bliss from Cindy's Rooftop and Isaac Reichman, with Choose Chicago joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about what diners can expect this year. For more information about participating restaurants, click here.