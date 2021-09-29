Chicago River bridge lifts for fall start Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago River's fall bridge lifts start Wednesday morning and could possibly snarl your morning commute.The bridge lifts are held twice a year, allowing boats to head out onto Lake Michigan or come in from the harbors.The first of the fall bridge lifts is Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m. It could affect traffic downtown.After the first life, bridges along the main and south branches of the river will be lifted sequentially twice a week on Saturdays and Wednesdays.The bridges are typically raised one at a time, for an average of 8 to 12 minutes. Drivers may use alternate streets or wait until the bridge is lowered. The bridge lift at DuSable Lake Shore Drive Bridge may have additional delays due to ongoing work on the bridge. Morning commuters on Saturdays and Wednesdays are encourage to take a different route to avoid additional delays.Bridge lifts are done at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.The bridges affected by the lifts are: DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Dr., Michigan Ave., Wabash Ave., State St., Dearborn St., Clark St., La Salle St., Wells St., Franklin St., Lake St., Randolph St., Washington St., Madison St., Monroe St., Adams St., Jackson Blvd., Van Buren St., Congress Pkwy., Harrison St., Roosevelt Rd., 18th St., Canal St., Cermak Ave., Halsted St., Loomis Ave., and Ashland Ave.