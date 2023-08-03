WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police: 1 robbed at gunpoint near Drake Hotel

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 3, 2023 11:15AM
1 robbed at gunpoint near Drake Hotel
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a man was robbed at gunpoint outside the Drake Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint outside the Drake Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:22 a.m. in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police said a 33-year-old man was on the street when a dark SUV approached and two male suspects armed with handguns got out and demanded the victim's property.

After robbing the man, police said the suspects fled westbound on Delaware Place.

The victim was not injured and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW