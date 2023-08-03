Chicago police: 1 robbed at gunpoint near Drake Hotel

Chicago police said a man was robbed at gunpoint outside the Drake Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint outside the Drake Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:22 a.m. in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police said a 33-year-old man was on the street when a dark SUV approached and two male suspects armed with handguns got out and demanded the victim's property.

After robbing the man, police said the suspects fled westbound on Delaware Place.

The victim was not injured and no one is in custody.

