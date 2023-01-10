Logan Square robbery: Man has car stolen at gunpoint while delivering food, Chicago police say

There was a Chicago robbery on North St. Louis Avenue in Logan Square Monday night, CPD said. A man delivering food has his car stolen, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man delivering food in Logan Square Monday night had his car stolen at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

The man was in the 2600-block of North St. Louis Avenue about 10:50 p.m. when a male suspect approached on foot and produced a gun, CPD said.

The suspect then took the man's keys and drove away in his 2004 Infiniti sedan.

The man was not hurt, and no one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

