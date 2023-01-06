Hyde Park shooting: Man shot during attempted robbery on South Side, Chicago police say

University of Chicago police also put out alert on incident

A Chicago shooting left a man injured during a Hyde Park attempted robbery on South Kimbark Avenue early Friday morning, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 57-year-old man was shot early Friday morning during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man was walking home in the 5200-block of South Kimbark Avenue just before 3:20 a.m. when a white sedan approached him, CPD said.

An unidentified male suspect pointed a gun at the man from the vehicle, and demanded the man's belongings, police said.

The man refused, and began to run away. That's when the suspect fired several shots before driving away, CPD said.

The man was shot in the leg, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

University of Chicago police also put out an alert on the incident.

No one was in custody later Friday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

