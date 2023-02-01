WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Tattoo artist accused of sexually abusing women on South Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 3:02PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who worked as a tattoo artist on the South Side has been charged with sexually abusing women, Chicago police said

Police said Miguel Deleon, 49, was working as a tattoo artist in the 6500-block of South Francisco Avenue, where the three incidents occurred.

The first incident occurred on August 8, 2021, where police said Deleon sexually abused and unlawfully restrained a 25-year-old woman.

Police said the second incident occurred on April 16, 2022 when a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

In a third incident, police said a 42-year-old woman was sexually abused and unlawfully restrained on August 1, 2022.

On Tuesday, police said the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Deleon. He was been charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful restraint, one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of attempted criminal sexual assault.

Police said the investigation remains active and that anyone is a possible victim or knows someone who may be is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8380.

