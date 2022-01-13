Shedd Aquarium CEO discusses new features as part of $500M renovation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is looking to the future with a massive $500 million undertaking.
The eight-year project called the Centennial Commitment includes new exhibits, more digital experiences and educational programming.
Doctor Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO of the Shedd, joined ABC7 to talk about what to expect from the expansion.
Dr. Coughlin spoke about what new features guests can expect, when work on the project begins and what guests should know if they have not been to the aquarium in a while.
