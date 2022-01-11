Shedd Aquarium unveils plans for $500M renovation ahead of 100th anniversary in 2030

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shedd Aquarium unveiled a massive new project that involves a $500 million, eight-year transformation leading up to the aquarium's 100th anniversary in 2030.
The "Centennial Commitment" includes new exhibits and galleries and new educational and conservation programs both at Shedd, and around the world.
According to a press release from Shedd, the plan includes:
- Deeper community investments and partnerships that not only bring the aquarium further into Chicago neighborhoods, but also bring neighborhood-level environmental discussions and solutions into new, expansive, dedicated community spaces within Shedd's walls.
- A modernized aquarium experience through the transformation and restoration of the historic galleries and dynamic new exhibits that provide greater and more accessible entry points to see and connect with aquatic life as a springboard to inquiry and nature exploration.
- New educational and experiential programs created with equity and inclusion at the center that deepen science learning, increase environmental literacy and empower futures for youth.
- Compelling digital engagements that bring animals and conservation action programs from the aquarium into more hands and homes everywhere.
- Advancements in exemplary animal care and welfare for the thousands of animals in our care and to increase Shedd's capacity to respond to more wildlife in crisis; and
- Accelerated aquatic research and science to address the largest threats to biodiversity and species extinction.
Work on the project starts later this year. You can read more about the project on the Shedd Aquarium website.
