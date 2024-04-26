2 teens shot in head in South Shore apartment, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were both shot in the face inside of a South Shore apartment building Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 7400-block of South Kingston Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. Police said two suspects entered the apartment and shot the victims.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the jaw and arm and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and cheek. Both were transported to the University of Chicago medical Center in critical condition.

A rifle was recovered from the scene and no one is in custody, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood