WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 teens shot in head in South Shore apartment, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 26, 2024 9:33AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were both shot in the face inside of a South Shore apartment building Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 7400-block of South Kingston Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. Police said two suspects entered the apartment and shot the victims.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the jaw and arm and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and cheek. Both were transported to the University of Chicago medical Center in critical condition.

A rifle was recovered from the scene and no one is in custody, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW