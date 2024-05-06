Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot inside Archer Heights restaurant, police say

Chopper 7 captured Chicago police investigating an Archer Heights shooting at a restaurant in the 4200-block of West 47th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot inside a Southwest Side restaurant on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Archer Heights neighborhood's 4200-block of West 47th Street at about 2:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was inside a restaurant when a male gunman, whose age was not immediately known, approached him and opened fire, police said.

Police said the victim, shot in his back, stomach and left arm, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

