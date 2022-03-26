Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically hurt during fight at CTA Red Line station; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting happened at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.Chicago police said an argument between two men, both 53 years old, escalated into a fight at about 1:55 a.m. The victim started walking away and that's when, police said, the suspect shot him, striking the man three times. He sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, back and lower left leg.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Police arrested the suspect and recovered a weapon at the scene.Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 95th and 87th due about an hour later to police activity, according to CTA.Trains were running with residual delays as of 4:50 a.m., according to CTA.Area Two detectives are investigating and police did not provide further information about the incident.