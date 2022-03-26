chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically hurt during fight at CTA Red Line station; 1 in custody

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, critically hurt during Red Line station fight; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting happened at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said an argument between two men, both 53 years old, escalated into a fight at about 1:55 a.m. The victim started walking away and that's when, police said, the suspect shot him, striking the man three times. He sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, back and lower left leg.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Man shot, killed during attempted carjacking in Belmont Central, police say

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered a weapon at the scene.

Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 95th and 87th due about an hour later to police activity, according to CTA.

Trains were running with residual delays as of 4:50 a.m., according to CTA.

Area Two detectives are investigating and police did not provide further information about the incident.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandchicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violencetrainsctachicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 found dead inside South Side home, Chicago police say
3 women shot while sitting in car in South Shore: CPD
Man fatally shot during attempted carjacking on NW Side, police say
Man shot on Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police say
TOP STORIES
Police locate person of interest in fatal Rosemont mall shooting
Chance the Rapper, African artists collaborate on new exhibit at MCA
Vigil held for woman found beaten to death in her Englewood home
1 dead, 1 injured in bus crash on I-90, ISP says
2 found dead inside South Side home, Chicago police say
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Show More
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Chicago Cajun restaurant, Heaven on Seven, permanently closed: owner
3 teens plotted to commit 'mass murder' at Chicago area mosque: feds
Alexis Hopkins becomes 1st woman drafted by professional baseball team
Chicago Weather: Blustery, AM snow showers Saturday
More TOP STORIES News