CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Archer Heights.

Police said the man was driving in his car near West 45th Street and South Pulaski Road when a bullet hit him in the head.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

It was not immediately known where the shots were fired from.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

