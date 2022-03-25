Chicago taxi driver with concealed carry license shoots attempted carjacker in Austin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago taxi driver with a valid concealed carry license shot a would-be carjacker, thwarting his attempt to take his car, Thursday evening.Chicago police said the driver was driving his red Mitsubishi for a taxi service when he was called for a far in the 6500-block of West Van Buren Street in the city's Austin neighborhood.When he got there, three men got into his car. A 30-year-old man pulled out a gun and demanded the driver give them his car. The driver also pulled out a gun and fired, striking the man in his forearm and hip.The other two would-be carjackers jumped out of the car and fled. The Mistubishi later collided with two other vehicles at the scene.Chicago police said the 30-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and a second suspect was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending.Police said the taxi driver had a valid concealed carry license.