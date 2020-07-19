2 young boys among 3 shot in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children and a 27-year-old man were shot outside a home on Chicago's South Side Sunday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 8200 block of S. Ada St. at around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the man and two young boys were standing in front of a residence when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and calf, and an 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm, police said. The 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm.

The boys were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The man was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody in the shooting at this time, police said.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for more details.
