Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police officer shoots armed person after struggle, police say

The person shot was critically wounded, according to CPD.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot someone who was holding a gun Thursday night in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to CPD.

Two officers from the Community Safety Team responded just after 11 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert, which alerts law enforcement of gunfire, in the 5300-block of South May Street and found a group of people at the location.

Video from the scene shows tension between police and bystanders.

Officers struggled with an armed individual, and an officer shot the person, CPD said.

The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered, and there were no officers injured.

One witness described those tense moments before police arrived.

"And the 'pow, pow, pow,' that was 'OK, we heard shots.' But when we heard the over 100 rounds being shot, we were just like, 'everybody duck.' And then we see police coming and everything, and that's when we were beginning to feel safe," Harry Williams said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.