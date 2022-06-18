police shooting

Chicago shooting: Teen faces federal charges in shootout with US Marshal, K-9 in Belmont Cragin

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on Chicago's Northwest Side is now facing federal charges.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, has been charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault the senior inspector U.S. marshal and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The firearm discharge count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life and the assault charge is punishable by up to 20 years.

Johnson is already charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, officials said. He was denied bail earlier this month.

The K-9 officer hurt in a shootout involving Chicago police in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday is still in ICU, officials said.



Johnson was arrested shortly after the shooting, Chicago police said. Chicago police said their officers and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving a CPD arrest warrant for an attempted murder.

When the officers announced themselves, police said Johnson allegedly opened fire on them in the 5200-block of W. Belmont Ave. around 1:23 p.m.

Chicago police investigate after a U.S. Marshal and a K-9 were injured in a shootout involving CPD in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday.



Police said a U.S. Marshal was shot in the hand and his K-9 dog was also struck in his upper body. A Chicago police officer returned fire, but did not strike anyone.

The K-9 was rushed to MedVet, a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital, where it received medical treatment. The K-9 is no longer in the hospital, officials said.

"All of us are praying for a full recovery, and we want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes," said U.S. Marshal LaDon Reynolds.

The CPD officer who fired shots was placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, police said. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct an investigation into the officer's use of force.
