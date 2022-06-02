police officer shot

2 suspects at large after Chicago police officer injured in West Englewood shooting

Police officer shot in Chicago was conducting traffic stop
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 at large after Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot in the city's West Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon remains hospitalized Thursday morning, and those responsible remain at large.

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted a 7th District officer had been shot and was being taken to University of Chicago Hospital.

CPD Supt. David Brown said about 5:42 p.m. two officers - who were in-uniform and driving a marked squad car - attempted a traffic stop near 61st and Paulina streets. The car they were attempting to stop at first sped off, then came back around and slowed down so they could pull up parallel to the officers' car and opened fire, striking the female officer, who was the driver of the squad car.

WATCH: Supt. Brown's full update
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendent gives an update on a police officer shot in West Englewood Wednesday evening.



Her partner then jumped into the driver's seat and rushed her to University of Chicago Hospital, Brown said. Her condition was upgraded from critical to serious, and stable, just before 7:30 p.m.

The injured officer's partner was also checked out at Northwestern and then released, with officials saying he was not injured in any way. Dozens of his fellow officers were there as he walked out Wednesday night.

They stood in silence, saluting him, before he could be seen raising his hand, as if to signal he's OK. His brothers and sisters in blue then burst into applause.

Nearby residents said they heard at least a handful of shots, and initially thought it could be fireworks. But when swarms of officers began arriving at the scene, they knew it had to be a shooting.

RELATED: 'She died living her passion': Officer Ella French's mother opens up about losing daughter

"It was like 'pop pop, pop pop pop pop.' It was like five or six shots," one witness said.

The car carrying the shooter then fled and crashed near 64th and South Bishop streets, and the people inside fled on foot in different directions.

In a second update, Supt. Brown said police found car keys and a gun "in the immediate area" where the suspect fled after crashing the car.

Chopper7 HD captured video of a bullet hole in the windshield of the police SUV.

Brown said witnesses told police the offenders may have fled into a nearby building. Police searched for the suspects in that area, setting up a perimeter and launching police helicopters to aid in the search.

Police said they are looking at least two suspects.

Officers from the Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police and even the Cicero Police Department all responded to the scene. SWAT officers were also on the scene and involved in the search.

EMBED More News Videos

Some West Englewood residents said they're fed up with the violence in their neighborhood as CPD searched for the suspects who shot a police officer Wednesday evening.



This shooting happened less than a mile from where Officer Ella French was shot and killed and her partner Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. was critically wounded 10 months ago. Some in the community are fed up.

"You're killing our future right here. You're killing our future. This gotta stop. This gun stuff gotta stop," said Tonya Baldwin, who grew up in West Englewood.

"I'm very concerned about the children here in Englewood and the police officers getting shot and killed. It's just so sad," said Pastor James Cobb, with Jesus Christ of Greater Faith.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a statement about the shooting, saying in part, "My family and I will be praying for the injured officer and the entire Department as they grapple with yet another heinous and deliberate assault on our officers' lives. I have asked the Superintendent to use every resource possible to find the person responsible for this attempted murder of a police officer and bring them to justice."









The shooting comes on the heels of a violent Memorial Day Weekend during which all days off were canceled for cops. Police said 250 guns were taken off the streets over the holiday weekend, 75 on Memorial Day alone.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodwest englewoodchicago shootingchicago crimepolice officer shotchicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Chicago police officer shot, injured in West Englewood
'Run to Remember' honors CPD officers killed, injured in line of duty
Man found guilty in fatal Rockford shooting of McHenry County deputy
Suspect charged in traffic stop, shootout that injured 2 CPD officers
TOP STORIES
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
Crystal Lake mom denied challenge to conviction in son's beating death
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead
Chicago twins Floyd and Lloyd graduate high school
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Thursday
Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom
Show More
Teens caught on video vandalizing Homewood firehouse
Students walk out over safety after classmate made threatening drawing
3 women attacked by same man on CTA platforms, police say
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Richard Irvin promises to repeal criminal justice reforms
More TOP STORIES News