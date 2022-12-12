Bail reduction denied for suspect in Beverly shooting of Chicago police Officer Danny Golden

A bail reduction request was denied Monday for a suspect in the Chicago shooting of CPD Officer Danny Golden in Beverly.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motion to reduce the bail of one of the suspects in a shooting that left Chicago police Officer Danny Golden paralyzed from the waist down was denied Monday.

Justen Krismantis is one of three men charged in the shooting back in June.

Alderman Matt O'Shea was in court showing support for Golden.

He asked others to join him to support the Golden family and send a strong message to the court.

The family and friends of Golden, who was left paralyzed while trying to break up a fight outside a bar over the summer on the Far South Side, got a legal victory last month, as well.

A judge ruled that another one of the men charged in that shooting will have to stay in jail while he awaits trial.

"The strength and the determination and the resolve of Danny Golden is unbelievable," O'Shea said at the time.

Bryant Hayes, one of the three men charged with allegedly shooting the off-duty officer, attempted to appeal his no bond status and to ask a judge for pre-trial release.

"The fact of the matter is, in this horrible situation, Danny Golden was a peacemaker. Danny Golden was trying to get a group of people away - ending the disturbance, breaking up the fight. These three cowards went and got a gun," Ald. O'Shea said.

Prosecutors said Krismantis passed a gun to Hayes, who then allegedly fired at Golden and other witnesses, striking the off-duty officer in the back.

Hayes faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

"We are sick and tired of gun offenders wreaking havoc with our city," Ald. O'Shea said.

Hayes' defense attorney argued that her client was attacked and being chased, adding that this information was not previously given to the judge.

However, the judge ruled there was still no lawful justification for the shooting and highlighted evidence that the fight was over.

"This could have been avoided if they just went on their way," Ald. O'Shea added.

The judge ruled that Bryant's no bond status would remain.

Ald. O'Shea praised the judge for the ruling and said an army of officers will be back at every at every court date in support of the Golden family.

"They are bound and determined to see this through to the end," Ald. O'Shea said.

The three defendants are due back in court Jan. 30.