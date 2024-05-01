Boy, 16, shot near window inside Woodlawn home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while sitting near a window of a Woodlawn home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 12 a.m. in the 6200-block of South Vernon Avenue.

Police said the boy was sitting near the window inside a home when someone fired multiple shots in the area.

The boy was wounded in the lower back and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

