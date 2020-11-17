Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, critically wounded in head while playing on iPad inside Roseland home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A five-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically injured after shots were fired into his home while he was playing inside, Chicago police said.Police said the boy was sitting on the sofa playing with an iPad in the living room of his family's home in the 200-block of West 115th Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone drove by outside and fired nine rounds into the home. One of those bullets hit the boy in the head."It was another random act of violence here in the city of Chicago involving one of our youthful citizens of Chicago who is five-years old who was innocently playing inside of his residence on his iPad and he sustained this injury. his iPad and he sustained this injury," said Chicago Police Commander Glenn White.The boy was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital and had to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by the gunshot wound and is in critical condition.Police are investigating. No one is in custody, but police do have video of the car driving up to the home and opening fire.