Burnside shooting seriously injures delivery driver after would-be thieves couldn't drive stick: CPD

The 32-year-old driver was making a delivery in the 600-block of East 87th Place just before 5:25 a.m., when three male suspects entered his delivery vehicle, CPD said.
However, since the vehicle had a stick shift, they were not able to drive it away.
When the delivery driver returned to his car, he was shot in his shoulder and thigh, according to CPD.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, but remained stable.
The suspects got into a waiting blue sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, and drove away, traveling north, Chicago police said.
No other injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Wednesday morning.
Area Two detectives are investigating.