Burnside shooting seriously injures delivery driver after would-be thieves couldn't drive stick: CPD

Burnside car theft: 3 suspects got in delivery driver's vehicle but couldn't drive it away, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Would-be car thieves shoot delivery driver in Burnside: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery driver was seriously injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning when a group of thieves tried to steal his car in Chicago's South Side Burnside neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old driver was making a delivery in the 600-block of East 87th Place just before 5:25 a.m., when three male suspects entered his delivery vehicle, CPD said.

However, since the vehicle had a stick shift, they were not able to drive it away.

When the delivery driver returned to his car, he was shot in his shoulder and thigh, according to CPD.

RELATED: Boy, 3, injured in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago fire officials say

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, but remained stable.

The suspects got into a waiting blue sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, and drove away, traveling north, Chicago police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Wednesday morning.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

